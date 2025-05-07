The Mad Ones London tickets

Following its hugely successful run at The Old Joint Stock, The Mad Ones musical is putting its foot on the gas and accelerating straight down to London for a month-long run at The Other Palace Studio.

What is The Mad Ones about?

Full of huge, soaring songs, invigorating vocals, and the perfect mixture of humour and heartache, if you love contemporary musical theatre shows brimming with catchy pop songs, then The Mad Ones may just be your new

obsession.

Mad to live, mad to talk, mad to be saved…

18-year-old Samantha Brown sits in a hand-me-down car with the keys clutched in her hand. Caught between a yearning for the unknown and feeling bound by expectation, she telescopes back to a time before her world had fallen apart. As she relives her senior year, we meet Sam’s well-intentioned helicopter mother, Bev, and her high school sweetheart of a boyfriend, Adam, but it’s her painfully alive best friend, Kelly, who haunts her. Kelly was everything Sam is not—impetuous and daring. She pushed Sam to break rules and do the unexpected. When Kelly is killed in a car wreck, Sam loses not only her best friend but also the part of herself that was learning to be brave. Now, Sam has to make a decision: Will she follow her mother’s dreams for her, or will she summon the courage to drive away from her friends and family into a future she can’t imagine?

Facts and critical acclaim

The production received 5-star reviews from Theatre & Tonic, Curtain Call Reviews, Adventures in Theatreland and Musical Theatre Review.

The Mad Ones received a sold-out critically acclaimed run at The Old Joint Stock.

The Mad Ones Creatives

Writers - Kait Kerrigan & Bree Lowdermilk

- Kait Kerrigan & Bree Lowdermilk Director - Emily Susanne Lloyd

- Emily Susanne Lloyd Musical Director - Callum Thompson

- Callum Thompson Stage Manager/Lighting Designer - Joanne Marshall

- Joanne Marshall Set Designer - Yimei Zhao

- Yimei Zhao Creative Producer - James Edge

- James Edge Producer - Samantha Creswick

- Samantha Creswick Licence - Concord (Andy Chan)

The Mad Ones Cast

Casting to be announced.