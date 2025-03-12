The Little Prince London tickets

Following sold-out seasons on Broadway, Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, The Little Prince flies into the London Coliseum for a strictly limited run. Book your official tickets to this children's classic today!

About The Little Prince

One of the best-selling and most translated books ever written, comes to London for its UK premiere.

The highly immersive, grand-scale performance based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s much loved children’s book brings to life the cosmic world of an aviator lost in the desert who meets the Little Prince who has flown from one planet to another in search of a sheep. An omnipresent narrator accompanies the Little Prince on his journey as he meets many magnificent characters who communicate harmoniously through dance, gesture and movement.

Experience a constellation of compelling characters and colorful costumes. Leap into a vivid universe of dance, music, projections, and acrobatics. Immerse yourself in a uniquely innovative international stage production that will capture your heart and challenge your imagination.

Behind the Curtain

***** ‘Stunning’ - Le Figaro

***** ‘First Class’ - Le Parisien

‘Thrilling & breathtaking. The timeless classic story is now an international spectacular live show’ - CNN

The book has been translated into over 300 languages and dialects, making it one of the most translated works of fiction in the world. Sacré bleu!

An asteroid and an airport have been named after author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Let’s hope the two don’t collide!

The Little Prince creatives

Choreography and Direction - Anne Tournié

- Anne Tournié Adaptation and Co-Direction - Chris Mouron

- Chris Mouron Music - Terry Truck, based on the original book of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry Editions Gallimard, 1945

Please Bear in Mind

This production is recommended for ages 5+ and will be performed in French with English surtitles.