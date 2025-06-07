The King of Pangea Tickets

The King of Pangea is sailing into the King’s Head Theatre for a strictly limited run. This folk musical, inspired by the author’s transformative experiences, promises unforgettable storytelling and enchanting melodies. This new musical promises to be a memorable and uplifting show.

About The King of Pangea

Welcome to the island of Pangea—where the sun never sets, the house band keeps the beat, and the loved ones you’ve lost could be right around the corner.

The King of Pangea invites you to an enchanting world where loss meets hope. Christopher Crow's journey to reclaim his sovereignty on the island of Pangea, supported by colourful characters like a wise-cracking prophet and a swaggering ship captain, promises a heartfelt exploration of love and memory. As he navigates his past and confronts his loss, the musical weaves a tale of transformation and resilience that is sure to resonate with audiences.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

"Soul-stirring” - Oklahoma City Free Press, “Combines all the best of musical theatre” - OKC Friday.

Director, **Richard Israel** two-time L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation award winner and the recipient of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Career Achievement Award for Directing.

The King of Pangea Creatives