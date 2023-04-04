Tickets for The King and I in Dartford are available now!

Conceived from the golden age of musicals, Rodgers and Hammersetin’s classic The King and I comes to the Orchard Theatre, Dartford. Based on Margaret Landon’s 1944 novel Anna and the King of Siam, King and I features one of the greatest scores ever written and follows a story of social understanding and cultural acceptance. To see this celebration of romantic musical theatre, book tickets for The King and I at the Orchard Theatre in Dartford!

About The King and I at the Orchard Theatre

Rogers and Hammerstein originally wrote King and I for Broadway in 1951, after opening at the St James Theatre to rave reviews, the London production opened at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in October 1953 and ran for an astonishing 946 performances.

In this story of East meets West, the widowed British schoolteacher Anna is hired by the King of Siam in his attempts to modernise his country. Although connected to the students, Anna struggles with not only cultural difference, but a tricky relationship with the headstrong king. Through her persistence and willingness for human connection, Anna helps to fuel a sense of openness and social understanding between her and the king in an attempt to invoke change and understanding. A tale beyond its years, The King and I teaches us that love can transcend the greatest of differences.

The King and I score

The King and I is set to one of the finest scores ever written, including classic songs such as ‘Getting to Know You’, ‘Whistle a Happy Tune’ and ‘Shall We Dance’ - the musical features a company of over 50 world-class performers alongside a full-scale orchestra.

The King and I cast and creatives

The King and I is directed by Tony Award winner Bart Sher, who has previously directed Broadways South Pacific & My Fair Lady. With book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, The King and I contains music by Richard Rodgers, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, orchestrations by Robert Rusell Bennett, musical supervision by Stephen Ridley, and casting direction by James Orange CDG.

Casting for The King and I will be announced in due course.

The King and I tickets are available now

Witnes this classic and glorious production as you’ve never seen it before, in a celebration of the lavish heritage of the best in romantic musical theatre, created by a multi-award-winning creative team. Book your tickets for The King and I today at the Orchard Theatre, Dartford!