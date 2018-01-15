Menu
    The Gruffalo’s Child Tickets at the Garrick Theatre, London

    The Gruffalo’s Child

    Join the Gruffalo’s Child on her adventures in this adaptation of the beloved picture book

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 3+ but babies and younger children will be allowed entry.
    Running time
    55 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    1 December 2023 - 7 January 2024
    Access
    Relaxed performances: 16 December – 10:30am, 21 December – 10:30am, 3 January – 2pm. Audio Described performance: 24 December – 11am. British Sign Language: performance: 29 December – 2pm.

    The Gruffalo’s Child Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (25 customer reviews)

    Gohar Lazaridi

    15 January 18

    Great show! My kid enjoyed it very much!

    allisonprebble

    9 January 18

    Had a lovely time! Great seats too

