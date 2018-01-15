Tickets for The Gruffalo’s Child are available now!

We all love and know The Gruffalo, he is one of the world’s most famous (and fluffy) monsters after all! But what about his daughter? The Gruffalo’s Child invites you on an adventurous mission in Tall Stories’ enchanting adaptation of the much-loved picture book and number-one bestselling sequel to Julia Donaldson’s The Gruffalo! Book your tickets for The Gruffalo's Child at London's Garrick Theatre now, it's going to be an epic ride!

The Story of The Gruffalo's Child

“The Gruffalo said that no gruffalo should ever set foot in the deep dark wood."

One windy night, The Gruffalo’s Child tiptoes out into the pitch-black wood, ignoring her father’s cautionary tales about the Big Bad Mouse! Walking along snowy tracks, she encounters an array of mystifying creatures, but the whole time she can't help but wonder...does the Big Bad Mouse truly exist, or her father just trying to scare her? The Grufffalo's Child at the Garrick Theatre invites you to let your imagination run loose with soaring songs, plenty of belly laughs and scary fun for everyone, from ages 3 to 103!

About The Gruffalo

Ever since its initial release in 1999, the beloved tale of The Gruffalo's encounter with a cunning little brown mouse has cemented Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler as the most successful author and illustrator duo in picture book publishing history!

The adventures of The Gruffalo began when Julia Donaldson stumbled upon a Chinese folktale tale featuring a clever girl who outwitted a hungry tiger by pretending to be the Queen of the Jungle. Intrigued by the story, Julia embarked on her own creative mission to create a character that could be adored by children worldwide.

Building upon the phenomenal success of The Gruffalo series, The Gruffalo's Child emerged as a star of her own. In recognition of its brilliance, the book was honoured with the title of Children's Book of the Year at the prestigious British Book of the Year Awards in 2005.

The Gruffalo’s Child tickets are available now!

Warm, hilarious and heartfelt - this family favourite is a fun day out for all ages! Book tickets for The Gruffalo’s Child now!