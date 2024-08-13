Disney's The Greatest Showman the Musical London Tickets

The stage adaptation of the 2017 box office hit, The Greatest Showman, will have its world premiere in London's West End in 2026.

What is Disney's The Greatest Showman the Musical about

Based on the musical film starring Hugh Jackman, Zac Effron and Zendaya, The Greatest Showman follows entertainer and entrepreneur P.T. Barnum from humble beginnings to finding the world-renowned spectacle; the Barnum & Bailey Circus. The heart-warming story follows Barnum as he assembles a group of unique performers, including the bearded lady and a trapeze artist, to form a groundbreaking show that challenges societal norms and celebrates diversity.

However, as Barnum's circus gains popularity, he faces challenges that threaten to tear apart the very family and show he's worked so hard to build. Throughout his journey, Barnum learns valuable lessons about love, acceptance, and the true meaning of success.

Including a Grammy award-winning score, featuring much-loved hits ‘This Is Me,’ ‘A Million Dreams,’ and ‘The Greatest Show,’ The Greatest Showman has quickly cemented itself as a beloved modern musical classic.

Facts and critical acclaim

The Greatest Showman soundtrack became the best-selling album of 2018 in the UK.

‘This Is Me’ became an anthem for self-empowerment and acceptance. The song went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and was nominated for an Academy Award.

The film won 17 awards, including a Grammy, and is the third-highest-grossing musical movie ever.

Director, Casey Nicholaw, is the recipient of a Tony and Olivier award, and is responsible for some of the funniest musicals in the West End, including The Book of Mormon and Mean Girls.

Disney's The Greatest Showman the Musical creatives

Director - Casey Nicholaw

- Casey Nicholaw Music and Lyrics - Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

Disney's The Greatest Showman the Musical cast

Casting to be announced.