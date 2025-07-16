As part of The Big Summer Theatre Event, don't miss this Exclusive The Great Gatsby experience! Grab one of 30 tickets for the show — plus a VIP onstage photo with a cast member!
About The Great Gatsby Musical
Step into the Roaring Twenties, old sport. Meet the enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby, who hosts lavish parties for New York’s elite at his Long Island mansion—but never truly joins the fun. Gatsby’s heart belongs to Daisy Buchanan, a love from another era, long before wealth and glamour took hold.
With a vibrant jazz and pop-inspired original score, The Great Gatsby is a dazzling new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel. Set against the glamour of the Jazz Age, this is “one wildly entertaining night at the theatre, and musical theatre at its finest” (Theatrely).
About the on stage photo opportunity
- As the photo op with cast is before show, please allow time to arrive at the theatre early. We will contact you ahead of the performance with more details.
- The On Stage Photo Op with Cast Member ticket is recommended for ages 10+. Children under 16 will need to be accompanied by a person aged 18+.
- No specific cast member can be guaranteed.
- Your digital photo will be emailed to you in 5 working days after the event (1 photo per booking).
- In purchasing the ticket, customers are agreeing to data and usage of photos
- Limited tickets available, strictly available only at this performance.
- Your Photo Op will be pre-show. You will be emailed more details prior to the show.
The Great Gatsby Musical West End Main Cast
- Jay Gatsby - Jamie Muscato
- Daisy Buchanan - Frances Mayli McCann
- Nick Carraway - Corbin Bleu
- Jordan Baker - Amber Davies
- George Wilson - Joel Montague
- Meyer Wolfsheim - John Owen-Jones
- Tom Buchanan - Jon Robyns
- Myrtle Wilson - Rachel Tucker
Terms and Conditions for Use of Event Photography
By attending The Great Gatsby + On Stage Photo Op with Cast Member] (“the Event”), you acknowledge and agree to the following terms regarding photography and videography:
- Consent to Photography and Videography
By entering the Event premises, you consent to photography, audio recording, and video recording and its release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction for promotional purposes, including but not limited to use on websites, social media, press, and marketing materials by London Theatre Direct.
- Rights and Ownership
All photographs and videos taken during the Event are the sole property of London Theatre Direct. Attendees waive any rights to inspect or approve the final product or the use to which it may be applied.
- Use of Likeness
Attendees grant London Theatre Direct and its affiliates the irrevocable right to use their image, likeness, name, and voice captured during the Event for commercial, promotional, and editorial purposes in any and all media formats, now known or later developed.
- Opt-Out Procedure
We recommend customers do not purchase this ticket if they wish to opt-out and instead purchase a regular theatre ticket for a show. However, if an attendee does not wish to be photographed or recorded for this Event, they must inform the event staff upon arrival and make reasonable efforts to avoid areas where photography and videography are actively taking place. London Theatre Direct will make reasonable efforts to honor such requests but does not guarantee exclusion from all media.
- Third-Party Use
Photos and videos may be shared with sponsors, partners, or media outlets for further promotional use. By attending the Event, you consent to such third-party use.
- Minors
If minors are present, the parent or legal guardian of the minor must provide explicit consent for photography. A release form may be required at the point of registration or entry.
- Revocation of Consent
If at any time you wish to revoke your consent after the Event, please contact use here - https://www.londontheatredirect.com/email-us - with a detailed request. London Theatre Direct will assess the request and take reasonable action, though full removal of distributed materials may not be possible.