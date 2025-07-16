As part of The Big Summer Theatre Event, don't miss this Exclusive The Great Gatsby experience! Grab one of 30 tickets for the show — plus a VIP onstage photo with a cast member!

About The Great Gatsby Musical

Step into the Roaring Twenties, old sport. Meet the enigmatic millionaire Jay Gatsby, who hosts lavish parties for New York’s elite at his Long Island mansion—but never truly joins the fun. Gatsby’s heart belongs to Daisy Buchanan, a love from another era, long before wealth and glamour took hold.

With a vibrant jazz and pop-inspired original score, The Great Gatsby is a dazzling new musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless novel. Set against the glamour of the Jazz Age, this is “one wildly entertaining night at the theatre, and musical theatre at its finest” (Theatrely).

About the on stage photo opportunity

As the photo op with cast is before show, please allow time to arrive at the theatre early. We will contact you ahead of the performance with more details.

The On Stage Photo Op with Cast Member ticket is recommended for ages 10+. Children under 16 will need to be accompanied by a person aged 18+.

No specific cast member can be guaranteed.

Your digital photo will be emailed to you in 5 working days after the event (1 photo per booking).

In purchasing the ticket, customers are agreeing to data and usage of photos

Limited tickets available, strictly available only at this performance.

Your Photo Op will be pre-show. You will be emailed more details prior to the show.

The Great Gatsby Musical West End Main Cast

Jay Gatsby - Jamie Muscato

- Jamie Muscato Daisy Buchanan - Frances Mayli McCann

- Frances Mayli McCann Nick Carraway - Corbin Bleu

- Corbin Bleu Jordan Baker - Amber Davies

- Amber Davies George Wilson - Joel Montague

- Joel Montague Meyer Wolfsheim - John Owen-Jones

- John Owen-Jones Tom Buchanan - Jon Robyns

- Jon Robyns Myrtle Wilson - Rachel Tucker

Terms and Conditions for Use of Event Photography

Terms and Conditions for Use of Event Photography

By attending The Great Gatsby + On Stage Photo Op with Cast Member ("the Event"), you acknowledge and agree to the following terms regarding photography and videography: