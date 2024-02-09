The Garden London Tickets

The Garden is an exciting, new, magical-realist, afro-electric-folk musical which sheds light on the need for social housing, nature and love.

About The Show

We follow Azalea, a teenage girl as she grapples with the death of her father and divergence with her mother. While rejecting her place in a concrete world that has displaced her, she plants a gifted ancient seed in the middle of her estate. A sprawling magical garden comes to life overnight, bringing the immaterial and magical even closer, along with city developers eager to capitalise on an ‘up and coming’ neighbourhood.

The Garden London Creatives