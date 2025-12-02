The Fit Prince (who gets switched on in the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here)) London tickets

Edinburgh Fringe’s funniest (and longest named) shows, transfers to London this festive period. Playing a strictly limited run at the King’s Head Theatre, book your official tickets to The Fit Prince (who gets switched on in the square in the frosty castle the night before (insert public holiday here)) today!

About The Fit Prince

The King of Swedonia is dead, and the unmarried prince must find love fast – or lose the crown forever. Meanwhile in New York City, struggling baker Aaron Butcher is kneading more than dough as his career crumbles. Could a royal commission in Swedonia be the recipe for romance?

From the team behind the sold-out hits Gwyneth Goes Skiing and Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story, Awkward Productions return with this queer, chaotic, and heartfelt twist on the classic holiday romcom. Expect big laughs, camp chaos, and a glittering send-up of those familiar Hallmark-style festive movies.

It’s worth the applause

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Absurd, camp, chaotic, and hilarious” - Attitude (on previous work)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Perfectly imagined and brought to life on stage with vision and heaps of silliness” - The National (on previous work)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “An endless amount of non-stop laughter” - Jack the Lad (on previous work)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “A masterclass of parody” - The Skinny (on previous work)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “As poised and polished as it is anarchic and outrageous” - LondonTheatre1 (on previous work)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “Unexpected, uninhibited and unhinged” - Edinburgh Reviews (on previous work)

⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ “The most unhinged piece of theatre in existence” - Broadway Baby (on previous work)

The Fit Prince creatives

Created by and Starring - Linus Karp

- Linus Karp Created by and Starring - Joseph Martin

- Joseph Martin Original Music - Leland

The Fit Prince digital cast

Linus Karp and Joseph Martin will be joined virtually by: