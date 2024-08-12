The Fabulist Tickets
The brand new major new musical, The Fabulist will be making it’s debut at the Charing Cross Theatre this summer for a limited run. The new musical inspired by **Giovanni Paisello**’s opera, *The Imaginary Astrologer*, promises to be a uplifting and joyous comedy that will warm hearts. Book your tickets now to see the premiere of this romantic musical comedy.
About The Fabulist
The Fabulist is a new musical set in 1929 in Tuscany. It follows Agrofontido, a wandering fabulist who is besotted by an eccentric screenwriter and seeks her hand. However, the characters find that romance can get complicated in a hurry. This playful musical, based on the original opera written for Catherine the Great, was a great success, even recorded as the empress’s favourite. Don’t miss this musical with an edge.
Facts and Critical Acclaim
- Giovanni Paisello, was deemed one of the most important composers of opera in the eighteenth century, his notoriety led him to perform at prominent European courts.
- Talented, Musical Director & Orchestrator, **Bobby Goulder** turned himself into a much-loved one man choir during lockdown.
Creatives
Book & Lyrics: James P. Farwell
Music: Giovanni Paisello
Director: John Walton
Musical Director & Orchestrator: Bobby Goulder
Set & Costume Designer: David Shields
Lighting Designer: Fridthjofur Thorsteinsson
Sound Designer: Andrew Johnson
Producer: Steven M Levy for Charing Cross Theatre Productions