The Fabulist Tickets

The brand new major new musical, The Fabulist will be making it’s debut at the Charing Cross Theatre this summer for a limited run. The new musical inspired by **Giovanni Paisello**’s opera, *The Imaginary Astrologer*, promises to be a uplifting and joyous comedy that will warm hearts. Book your tickets now to see the premiere of this romantic musical comedy.

About The Fabulist

The Fabulist is a new musical set in 1929 in Tuscany. It follows Agrofontido, a wandering fabulist who is besotted by an eccentric screenwriter and seeks her hand. However, the characters find that romance can get complicated in a hurry. This playful musical, based on the original opera written for Catherine the Great, was a great success, even recorded as the empress’s favourite. Don’t miss this musical with an edge.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Giovanni Paisello, was deemed one of the most important composers of opera in the eighteenth century, his notoriety led him to perform at prominent European courts.

Talented, Musical Director & Orchestrator, **Bobby Goulder** turned himself into a much-loved one man choir during lockdown.

Creatives

Book & Lyrics: James P. Farwell

Music: Giovanni Paisello

Director: John Walton

Musical Director & Orchestrator: Bobby Goulder

Set & Costume Designer: David Shields

Lighting Designer: Fridthjofur Thorsteinsson

Sound Designer: Andrew Johnson

Producer: Steven M Levy for Charing Cross Theatre Productions