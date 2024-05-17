The Enormous Crocodile London tickets

The snappy stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s picture book is bursting with tasty tunes! In collaboration with the Roald Dahl Story Company and Leeds Playhouse, book your tickets to this strictly limited run at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre now!

What is The Enormous Crocodile about?

The Enormous Crocodile is weaving his way through the jungle in search of delicious little fingers and squidgy podgy knees!

Only the other jungle creatures can foil his secret plans and clever tricks, but they’re going to have to find a large amount of courage to stop this greedy brute.

Featuring a menagerie of mischievous puppets, rib-tickling rhymes and a leading man with a killer smile, the jungle awaits the bravest of children!

Facts and critical acclaim

The critically acclaimed run at the Leeds Playhouse was hailed ‘lively, inventive and delightful’ by WhatsOnStage and ‘a thrillingly engaging and interactive performance’ by Honest Mum, and was given a 5 star review by Theatre and Tonic.

Director, Emily Lim was the Resident Director of National Theatre from 2016–2018 after winning the inaugural Peter Hall Director Award in 2016.

Several of the animals in The Enormous Crocodile appear in other Roald Dahl stories! Muggle-Wump the monkey pops up in The Twits and The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me, whilst the Roly-Poly Bird flys into Dirty Beasts and The Twits.

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 4+, under 4’s are permitted but all children aged 2+ require their own ticket.

The Enormous Crocodile creatives

Director – Emily Lim

– Emily Lim Co -Director and Puppet Designer – Toby Olie

-Director and Puppet Designer – Toby Olie Book and Lyrics – Suhayla El-Bushra

– Suhayla El-Bushra Choreographer – Vicki Igbokwe

– Vicki Igbokwe Set and Costume Designer – Fly Davis

– Fly Davis Lighting Designer – Jessica Hung Han Yun

– Jessica Hung Han Yun Musical Director – Math Roberts

– Math Roberts Sound Designer – Tom Gibbons

– Tom Gibbons Composer – Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab

– Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab Associate Director – Tash Holway

The Enormous Crocodile cast

Casting to be announced.