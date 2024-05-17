Menu
    The Enormous Crocodile Tickets at the Open Air Theatre, Regent's Park, London

    The Enormous Crocodile

    For my lunch today I would like... a nice juicy little child!

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 4+.
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    17 May - 8 June 2024
    Under 4's are permitted but everyone aged two and over must have their own ticket.

    Access
    BSL performance: Wednesday 5 June 10.15am, Audio Described performance: Friday 7 June 1.45pm

