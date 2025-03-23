Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    The Dazzling Diamonds Tickets at the Aldwych Theatre, London

    The Dazzling Diamonds

    The smash-hit comedy drag show makes its West End debut!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    2hrs 15mins (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    23 March 2025

    Next Available Performances of The Dazzling Diamonds

    TODAY is 17th July 2024

    March 2025

    Tags:

    MusicalComedy TicketsLimited Run TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest TicketsCabaret Tickets

    We use cookies