The Dazzling Diamonds London tickets

There’s a new gem in the West End! Following a sold-out, critically acclaimed UK tour, the Dazzling Diamonds will be making their West End debut at the Aldwych Theatre on 23 March 2025. Playing for one night only, book your official tickets today!

Who are The Dazzling Diamonds?

From jaw-dropping dance numbers to hilarious lip-sync performances and not forgetting the sensational live vocals, the cast will have you rolling with laughter and dancing in the aisles.

Receiving 5-star reviews from audiences, The Dazzling Diamonds are a cast of three drag artists all of whom have performed internationally across Europe. Gather your friends, put on your most fabulous outfit, and join us for a night of glitz, glamour, and pure entertainment. The Dazzling Diamonds are ready to shine bright and make your night one to remember!