    The Caucasian Chalk Circle Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    The Caucasian Chalk Circle

    Brecht's classic tragicomedy comes to Kingston's Rose Theatre this autumn

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2 hours 30 minutes (including interval)
    Performance dates
    1 - 22 October 2022
    Content
    This production contains some strong language.
    Access
    There will be a Captioned performance on Saturday 15 October at 2:30pm and an Audio described performance on Monday 17 October at 7:30pm

