The Caucasian Chalk Circle returns to the stage this year

Bertolt Brecht's classic morality play The Caucasian Chalk Circle is revived for modern-day audiences in this fantastic upcoming production at Kingston's Rose Theatre this October.

What is The Caucasian Chalk Circle about?

'Now hear the tale of the trial for the Governor's child To establish the rightful mother Through the legendary test of the Chalk Circle'

An epic and entertaining story, this adaptation of The Caucasian Chalk Circle is a tale of hope, justice, and humanity in a time of chaos.

Steve Waters (Donmar Warehouse, Limehouse) presents a new version of Brecht's work in this production, relocating the play from warring Soviet communes to a modern-day refugee camp, where a fight erupts over a land dispute. Seeking resolution, a singer sets out to resolve the conflict by telling the tale of The Caucasian Chalk Circle.

During a bloody revolution, a young woman risks everything to raise the abandoned son of the Governor. The Governor's wife returns years later, seeking her child. However, a rogue judge turns weighs in and devises a test. But can the Chalk Circle test really decide who the boy's true mother is?

The Caucasian Chalk Circle cast and creatives

Rose Theatre's Artistic Director Christopher Haydon directs Steve Waters' adaptation - the first major production of Brecht's masterpiece in London for twenty-five years.

The piece features set and costume design by Oli Townsend, lighting design by David Plater, and sound design by Gareth Fry. Layla Madanat is associate director, while Lucy Cullingford and Christopher Worrall are movement director and casting director, respectively. Composer Michael Henry (Barbershop Chronicles) infuses the production with new original songs.

Fan favourite Carrie Hope Fletcher (Mary Poppins, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Heathers) takes on the role of Grusha Vashnadze. Further casting is to be announced.

The Caucasian Chalk Circle tickets on sale now

The Caucasian Chalk Circle opens at the Rose Theatre in Kingston on October 1st and runs until 22 October 2022. So don't delay! Book your The Caucasian Chalk Circle tickets early to guarantee your seats to this fantastic modern adaptation.