Sir Matthew Bourne's The Car Man comes to the Royal Albert Hall for an extremely limited run. To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Royal Albert Hall this stunning new staging of The Car Man is coming to life for 14 performances only!

Sir Matthew Bourne’s The Car Man

Fasten your seat belts – The Car Man is back! In a spectacular new staging for the Royal Albert Hall’s 150th anniversary. Sir Matthew Bourne and his renowned dance company New Adventures are bringing their multiple award-winning show to the Royal Albert Hall for 14 performances only!

Based on the well-loved Bizet opera Carmen, this incredible new staging of The Car Man has been adapted and reimagined specifically to best utilise the Royal Albert Hall. Dancers will be performing throughout the auditorium amongst the stellar new stage designs.

The new production will boast an expanded company of 65 dancers and musicians as well as a live orchestra. The new designs now focus on small-town America in the 1960s, a greasy garage/diner instead of a Spanish cigarette factory. When a handsome stranger arrives in town things are suddenly different. Heat and desire begin to drive the townspeople into a downward spiral of lust, greed, betrayal and revenge.

The Car Man cast and creatives

The new production of The Car Man will feature two principal casts. Will Bozier and Richard Winsor will share the role of Luca, The Car Man. The role of Lana will be shared by Ashley Shaw and Zizi Strallen while the role of Angelo will be shared by Paris Fitzpatrick and Dominic North. The told of Rita will be shared by Kayla Collymore and Kate Lyons and Alan Vincent will play Dino.

They will be joined by Jonathon Luke Baker (Franco); Benjamin Barlow Bazeley (Fabio); Alistair Beattie (Marcello); Stephanie Billers (Delores); Isaac Peter Bowry (Elio); Cordelia Braithwaite (Mercedes); Ben Brown (Ricardo); Reece Causton (Dirk); Jade Copas (Natalie); Harrison Dowzell (Rocco); Cameron Flynn (Roberto); Rose Goddard (Sophia); Glenn Graham (Bruno); Bryony Harrison (Frankie); Shoko Ito (Elisabetta); Monique Jonas (Bianca); Nicole Kabera (Gina); Kurumi Kamayachi (Silvana); Katrina Lyndon (Monica); Rory Macleod (Marco); Andrew Monaghan (Vito); Stephen Murray (Chad); Harry Ondrak-Wright (Lorenzo); Edwin Ray (Alberto); Danny Reubens (Hot Rod); Sam Salter (Raf); Gabrielle de Souza (Giulietta); Catrin Thomas (Claudia); Christopher Thomas (Ugo) and Bryony Wood (Elsa).

Director and choreographer Matthew Bourne’s dynamic storytelling comes together with one of the most passionate and dramatic scores written. Musical arrangements are by Terry Davies and feature Rodion Shchedrin’s Carmen Suite (after Bizet’s Carmen). The stunning stage design comes from Lez Brotherston, longtime Bourne collaborator and the Olivier and Tony Award-winning designer responsible for Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake. The show has sound from Paul Groothuis and lighting by Chris Davey.

