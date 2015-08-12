Menu
    The Car Man Tickets at the Royal Albert Hall, London

    The Car Man

    The Car Man comes to the Royal Albert Hall for 14 performances only!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for ages 12+ No under 5’s
    Running time
    2 hours including one interval
    Performance dates
    Tuesday 14th July – Sunday 9th August 2015

    The Car Man Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (17 customer reviews)

    Sheila Ebbutt

    12 August 15

    It was a fantastic show. The dancing was superb, and the acting, and the set and direction. A most moving and emotional evening.

    Karen Holden

    9 August 15

    Brilliant piece of theatre/dance. Held your attention from before it started to the end. Another excellent production by Matthew Bourbe

