Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents...

Following two hugely successful UK and Ireland tours, The Addams Family, A Musical Comedy will perform live in concert in the West End for the first time at the London Palladium. The show will star Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams, Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams. Lesley Joseph will play the role of Grandma.

All About The Addams Family

The Addams Family is a fictional, eccentric, and macabre household created by American cartoonist Charles Addams. They first appeared in The New Yorker magazine in the late 1930s and have since become iconic in popular culture. The family consists of Gomez and Morticia Addams, the parents; their children, Wednesday and Pugsley; Uncle Fester; Grandmama; Lurch the butler; and Cousin Itt, along with a bizarre assortment of pets and unusual visitors.

The Addams family is characterised by their love for all things dark and spooky, with a taste for the macabre and a fascination with the supernatural. Despite their creepy appearance and bizarre hobbies, they possess a deep sense of familial loyalty and fully embrace each other's eccentricities.

The Addams Family has been adapted into various media, including television series, animated series, films, and even a Broadway musical. They have been a beloved part of popular culture for generations, challenging societal norms and the concept of what it means to be a "normal" family.

The Addams Family Fun Facts

Before their TV debut, the characters didn’t have names.

The Addams Family were the first family in a TV series to own a computer.

The Addams Family began as a comic.

The Addams Family Concert London Cast

Main Cast

Morticia Addams - Michelle Visage

Gomez Addams - Ramin Karimloo.

- Ramin Karimloo. Grandma - Lesley Joseph

The Addams Family Concert London Creatives

Main Creatives