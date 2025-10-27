Tales From Acorn Wood London tickets

Some of the beloved tales from Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are being brought to life in a brand-new stage adaptation! The magical show is playing for a strictly limited 13 performances at the Lyric Theatre in Hammersmith - book your official tickets now.

About Tales From Acorn Wood

Poor old Fox can’t find his socks! Did he lose them inside the clock or are they in the kitchen? And Rat-a-tat-tat! Who’s that keeping weary Rabbit awake? Packed full of toe-tapping songs, puppetry, and all the friends from Acorn Wood, you can also take part in Hen and Pig’s game of hide-and-seek and discover the special surprise Postman Bear is organizing for his friends!

It's Worth The Applause

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the duo behind classic children’s books like The Gruffalo, Room on the Broom and Stick Man.

In 2011 Julia Donaldson became the Children’s Laureate for two years!

This enchanting lift-the-flap show comes from the team that brought you Dear Zoo Live and Dear Santa.

Tales From Acorn Wood Cast

Casting to be confirmed.

Tales From Acorn Wood Creatives

Author - Julia Donaldson

Illustrator - Axel Scheffler