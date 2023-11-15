Super You – The Musical in Concert London

SuperYou Musical at London’s Lyric Theatre, starring Lucie Jones, is an uplifting musical, written and composed by Lourds Lane. The story centers around the transformative journey of a comic book artist who discovers self-love and her own voice as her superheroine creations spring to life.

With thousands of fans on social media filming themselves singing SuperYou Musical songs from around the world, the score is a dynamic rock soundtrack that seamlessly incorporates a wide range of musical styles, including pop, hip-hop, swing, blues, gospel, country, and soulful power ballads. By delving into themes of discovering inner strength, while fostering acceptance, inclusivity, and celebrating kindness, both towards others and, crucially, oneself, SuperYou is conveyed through poignant dialogue and modern, instantly memorable music, making it a tale that feels particularly relevant and timely in today’s world.

More About The Show

Life happens. Somehow, we lose touch with our joy, our passion, our power. We forget who the hero is in our own story. Enter SuperYou - the journey of a woman who reconnects with her dreams when her superheroine creations come to life. Featuring mind-blowing female performers, new, iconic superheroines and an instantly singable, anthemic modern rock score, SuperYou is the heartwarming story of a woman remembering the power of her own voice. SuperYou reminds us that now more than ever, the world needs a superhero. That superhero is you.

Fun Facts

• The themes of valuing your voice and stepping into your power in SuperYou is the inspiration behind a global educational non-profit called The SuperYou FUNdation.

• The SuperYou FUNdation teaches youth and adults how to find their inner superhero through writing, music, dance, art, and presentation.

• In June 2020, the SuperYou team Broadway cast and creatives came out of isolation to become the first theatrical show to safely perform during the global pandemic.

• You can expect stellar choreography (and dance battles).

• The show jumps between a range of versatile musical styles, from country to punk rock.

Please bear in mind

SuperYou tickets are suitable for ages 7+.

SuperYou Musical Cast

Main Cast

• Lucie Jones

SuperYou Musical Creatives

Main Creatives