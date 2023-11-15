Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    SuperYou Musical in Concert Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    SuperYou Musical in Concert

    This journey of hope and resilience at the Lyric Theatre stars the incredible Lucie Jones!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 7+
    Running time
    2 hours 20 minutes (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    15 Nov 2023

    Next Available Performances of SuperYou Musical in Concert

    TODAY is 29th September 2023

    November 2023

    Tags:

    MusicalPremiere TicketsContemporary TicketsJukebox TicketsAmerican Classic TicketsLimited Run Tickets

    We use cookies