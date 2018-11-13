Menu
    Strictly Ballroom The Musical Tickets at the Churchill Theatre, Bromley

    Strictly Ballroom The Musical

    Kevin Clifton joins Maisie Smith as they dance onto stage in Baz Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom the Musical.

    558 customer reviews

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 35min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking from 3 October 2022 until 8 October 2022
    Content
    Recommended for ages 12 and above.
    Special notice

    The performance of any artist cannot be guaranteed.

    Strictly Ballroom The Musical Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (558 customer reviews)

    margaret Ingrassia

    13 November 18

    This show was wonderful, gripped you from the start. Excellent dancing singing. The whole show had such energy from the beginning. One left the theatre buzzing and full of the good feel factor

    Vickie Coombes

    1 November 18

    Amazing show I can’t believe it closed early, Jonny Labey - what a talented man the dancers were fabulous & Matt Cardles singing was phenomenal such a great night I LOVED it

