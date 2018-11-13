Strictly Ballroom The Musical at the Churchill Theatre!

Strictly Ballroom The Musical returns to the stage this October at the Churchill Theatre as part of its UK and Ireland tour. The toe-tapping musical, adapted from Baz Luhrmann's award-winning film, will star Kevin Clifton and Maisie Smith!

What is Strictly Ballroom The Musical about?

Strictly Ballroom The Musical follows Scott Hastings (Kevin Clifton), a maverick ballroom dancer. After his radical dancing raises eyebrows with the Australian Federation, Scott ends up dancing with Fran (Maisie Smith), a seemingly hopeless beginner. But, inspiring each other, the couple finds the bravery to flout not only tradition but their families, too. Together, these two misfits find that to be a winner, your steps don't need to be strictly ballroom!

Strictly Ballroom The Musical songs

The glorious stage musical features over 40 smash-hit songs, including Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps, Love is in the Air, and Time After Time. The production also includes several new songs by highly acclaimed international artists David Foster, Sia, and Eddie Perfect.

Who stars in Strictly Ballroom The Musical?

Strictly Ballroom will be showing at Bromley's Churchill Theatre and stars the phenomenal Kevin Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing) as Scott and Maisie Smith (Eastenders) as Fran, alongside a talented company of actors, singers, and dancers. Meanwhile, Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood takes on the task of directing and co-choreographing the production.

Strictly Ballroom The Musical tickets are on sale now!

The feel-good sensation Strictly Ballroom takes to the stage at the Churchill Theatre on 3 October, with a short run scheduled until 8 October 2022.

With dazzling dance moves, fantastic music, and eye-popping costumes, Strictly Ballroom The Musical will surely be an unforgettable night out! So, don't wait! Strictly Ballroom The Musical tickets are on sale now; get your tickets before it's too late!