    Stomp Tickets at the Ambassadors Theatre, London

    Stomp

    Everything, literally everything, can be a musical instrument for Stomp performers!

    101 customer reviews

    Important information

    Age restriction

    5+

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    1hr 40min (including interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 7 January 2018
    Content
    Recommended for ages 5 and above.

    Stomp Customer Reviews

    5 / 5 (101 customer reviews)

    GR

    2 January 18

    Excellent performance - - very entertaining.

    Rodger Clarke

    16 December 17

    Great performance, loved the interplay between the cast members and the audience.

    Offer Stomp Ticket Offer Details

    SUPER OFFER Thursday Matinees: Band A seats for only £26.50!

    Shows until 5 October: Monday to Thursday Band A tickets reduced to 29.50 and Fridays and Sundays reduced to 34.50

    Shows after 5 October: Also, Monday to Thursday Band A tickets reduced to £34.50, Fridays and Sundays reduced to £37.50

    Excludes peak week periods 21 to 28 October 2017, 17 December 2017 to 1 January 2018, 10 to 17 February 2018, 30 March to 15 April 2018.

    Stomp news

    Stomp Extends Booking Period At Ambassadors Theatre 26/9/2015, 3.50pm
    Stomp Turns 13, Continues Breaking Records 27/2/2015, 12.57pm
    Stomp - Now offering Tailored Educational Workshops 17/5/2012, 12am
    STOMP TO CELEBRATE IT'S 20TH BIRTHDAY 29/7/2011, 12am

