After 15 spectacular years in the West End, the Olivier Award-winning and global phenomenon STOMP will close its doors on 3 January 2018, following 10 record-breaking years at London’s Ambassadors Theatre.

Rhythm, theatre, comedy and dance come together in the multi-award winning stage sensation that continues to astonish audiences across the globe. Eight performers use everything from Zippo lighters, plastic bags, bin lids and even the kitchen sink to hammer out an explosively feel good beat. With fresh new routines and mind-blowing new moves, expect to be amazed!

Experience Stomp before its final performance on 3 January 2018

It doesn't matter if your taste in music is jazz, classical, dance or pop! Stomp is about rhythm, which is common to all cultures. Everyone knows rhythm, if only from the beating of their own heart - it is the basis of all music.

First created in 1991, Stomp is an inventive, exhilarating, hilarious, infectious and totally unique show appealing to audiences of all ages.

This British theatrical sensation has become an international smash hit playing in every major city around the globe and now celebrating its 15th year in London.

Final Weeks...Must end 3 January 2018

Book your Stomp tickets today.

"Experience the Pure Stage Magic" Sunday Telegraph

"This is Comedy! Entrancing, exhilarating. . .Terrific" Independent