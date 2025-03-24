Stiletto Charing Cross Theatre

This operatic new musical is making its debut at the Charing Cross Theatre. Audiences can expect opera, mystery, romance, and a dramatic climax that will have them gasping. The show features music and lyrics by three-time Grammy nominee, Oscar, and Golden Globe nominee Matthew Wilder (Disney's Mulan). Don't miss the chance to see this new show make its debut at the Charing Cross Theatre next year.

About Stiletto

Set in the bustling streets of Venice during the winter of 1730-31, the population was desperate to make their fortune. There were no Jaggers and Bowies, the true stars were Opera singers. This is where Marco's story begins. He was castrated as a child to preserve his perfect voice and to pursue success in the opera world, to become a powerful patron and play leading roles.

Everything changes when he meets Gioia, a confident, strong-willed, and supremely talented woman. Unfortunately, her prospects are limited, being the daughter of an African slave. When Marco recognises her talent and realises that they are both outsiders who share a love for music, they fall in love.

In an attempt to get her on stage, Marco introduces Gioia to society and his patron, the Contessa Azzurra, but by the end of the evening, a body lies dead and Gioia is taken to prison. To free her, Marco must confront the demons of his past and the morally corrupt forces of the present.

Cast to be announced.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Tim Luscombe was nominated for a Laurence Olivier award for his productions of Noël Coward's Easy Virtue and Terrence Rattigan's The Browning Version & Harlequinade.

Matthew Wilder has previously been nominated for an Academy Award for his Best Original Musical or Comedy score for his work on Mulan.

Creatives:

Music & Lyrics - Matthew Wilder Book - Tim Luscombe Director - David Gilmore Choreographer - Anthony Van Laast Musical Director - Jae Alexander Orchestrator - Simon Nathan **Set Designer **- Ceci Calf Costume Designer - Anna Kelsey Lighting Designer - Ben Ormerod

Sound Designer - Andrew Johnson Casting - Neil Rutherford Executive Producer - Guy Kitchenn