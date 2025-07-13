As part of The Big Summer Theatre Event, don't miss this Exclusive Starlight Express experience! Grab one of 30 tickets for the show — plus a drink and VIP onstage photo.

Please note, If you're looking to book a standard ticket for performances booking to 1 March 2026, then head to our main Starlight Express page.

About Starlight Express

A feast for the senses, Starlight Express is a thrilling musical performed entirely on roller skates. It follows Rusty, a young steam engine, on his quest for the crown—and the heart of a certain automobile lady. One magical night, as a child sleeps, toys come alive and wheels start to spin. Three engines race for the title of ‘Fastest Engine in the World.’ Rusty faces fierce rivals: Greaseball, a proud diesel, and Electra, a sleek electric engine. But with the help of the legendary Starlight Express, Rusty discovers that victory was within reach all along—he just had to find the champion inside himself.

About the on stage photo opportunity

The experience will include drink and photo op on stage post show

Date will Sunday 13th July 1pm

The Starlight Express with On Stage Photo Op ticket is recommended for ages 3+. Children under 16 will need to be accompanied by a person aged 18+.

Your digital photo will be emailed to you in 5 working days after the event (1 photo per booking).

In purchasing the ticket, customers are agreeing to data and usage of photos

Limited tickets available, strictly available only at this performance.

Meet a member of the London Theatre Direct team between 12-12:30pm to check-in and receive your drink voucher. You'll be able to spot us by looking for our randed board.

Starlight Express West End Main Cast

Rusty - Gavin Adams Pearl - Sophie Naglik Momma - Jade Marvin Greaseball - Olivia Ringrose Dinah - Georgia Pemberton Electra - Asher Forth Hydra - Jaydon Vijn

Terms and Conditions for Use of Event Photography

By attending Starlight Express + On Stage Photo Op with Cast Member] (“the Event”), you acknowledge and agree to the following terms regarding photography and videography:

Consent to Photography and Videography By entering the Event premises, you consent to photography, audio recording, and video recording and its release, publication, exhibition, or reproduction for promotional purposes, including but not limited to use on websites, social media, press, and marketing materials by London Theatre Direct. Rights and Ownership All photographs and videos taken during the Event are the sole property of London Theatre Direct. Attendees waive any rights to inspect or approve the final product or the use to which it may be applied. Use of Likeness Attendees grant London Theatre Direct and its affiliates the irrevocable right to use their image, likeness, name, and voice captured during the Event for commercial, promotional, and editorial purposes in any and all media formats, now known or later developed. Opt-Out Procedure We recommend customers do not purchase this ticket if they wish to opt-out and instead purchase a regular theatre ticket for a show. However, if an attendee does not wish to be photographed or recorded for this Event, they must inform the event staff upon arrival and make reasonable efforts to avoid areas where photography and videography are actively taking place. London Theatre Direct will make reasonable efforts to honor such requests but does not guarantee exclusion from all media. Third-Party Use Photos and videos may be shared with sponsors, partners, or media outlets for further promotional use. By attending the Event, you consent to such third-party use. Minors If minors are present, the parent or legal guardian of the minor must provide explicit consent for photography. A release form may be required at the point of registration or entry. Revocation of Consent If at any time you wish to revoke your consent after the Event, please contact use here - https://www.londontheatredirect.com/email-us - with a detailed request. London Theatre Direct will assess the request and take reasonable action, though full removal of distributed materials may not be possible.

