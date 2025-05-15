Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Offer Starlight Express Tickets at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London

    Starlight Express

    Get your skates on, Starlight Express is back!

    Important information

    Child policy
    Suitable for all ages. Children under 3 will not be admitted.
    Running time
    2hr 30 mins
    Performance dates
    8 June 2024 - 1 March 2026
    Content
    Starlight Express features roller-skating on tracks close to the audience, pyrotechnics, flashing and strobe lighting effects, haze, simulated sparks, flame & smoke effects, and some loud sound effects.
    Special notice

    All children under 16 must have a valid ticket and be accompanied by an adult. Latecomers may not be admitted until a suitable moment, this could be the interval

    Access
    Audio Described Performance: 3rd October 2025, 7:30 PM. Subtitled Performance: 17th May 2025, 7:30 PM and 16th October 2025, 7:30 PM. BSL Performances: 15th May 2025, 2:30 PM and11th October 2025, 2:30 PM.

    Next Available Performances of Starlight Express

    TODAY is 15th May 2025

    May 2025 June 2025 July 2025 August 2025 September 2025 October 2025 November 2025 December 2025 January 2026 February 2026 March 2026

    Tags:

    MusicalHot TicketsLGBTQ+ Interest TicketsOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies