Stalled: A New Musical

The ladies loos, home of instant BFFs, plenty of drama and the setting of Vikki Stone and Liesl Wilke’s brand-new musical, Stalled. Book your official tickets today, before your chance goes down the toilet!

About Stalled: A New Musical

In a bougie-ass Seattle ladies room, meet a frazzled mother, a neurodivergent daughter, a nonbinary poet and a queer computer scientist - together navigating the ups and downs of modern life. With soul-stirring melodies and a rare authenticity, witness their inspiring journeys in an unforgettable celebration of these complicated, beautiful souls.

It’s flushed with success

Director Vikki Stone, is an award-winning writer, composer, comedian and musician. Stone was the musical director of the ITV show Romeo and Duet, making her the first on-screen female musical director of a primetime entertainment show in the UK.

Book writer, co-lyricist and producer, Liesl Wilke is an award-winning author. Her work has appeared in the GR Review, Happy, and online at NarrativeMagazine.com.

Stalled: A New Musical Creatives