South African Road Trip’s Good Hope tickets are on sale now!

South African Road Trip brings their exuberant Good Hope to London’s Peacock Theatre as part of their first UK tour. You will not want to miss this stirring performance in its limited London Run. Book your tickets to see African Road Trip present Good Hope now whilst availability lasts!

South African Road Trip: Good Hope

South African Road Trip’s ‘Good Hope’ is joyous, lively and celebratory musical experience. You will not want to miss the uplifting, heartwarming songs with their close harmonies as well as dance and music that will set your heart pumping. Good Hope is presented by the accomplished men of the Khayelitsha United Mambazo Choir along with four renowned female Xhosa singers, and the musical accompaniment of two South-African musicians.

The show features stunning costumes, a gorgeous video stage set and personal narratives from the performers. The audience is sure to come away fulfilled after being immersed in this pure and heartfelt South-African experience. The traditional music that fills this show is both celebratory and sensitive and comes together to create a vibrant, authentic show that is not to be missed!

African Road Trip at Sadler’s Wells’ Peacock Theatre

Good Hope comes to London for a limited 15-performance run. Book your tickets to see African Road Trip present Good Hope. Experience South Africa come to London, book now to secure your seats to this lively, authentic musical experience.