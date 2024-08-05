Something Rotten In Concert Tickets

*Something Rotten in Concert* has been a hit on Broadway and now the concert version of the production is coming to London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane this summer. Complete with an all-star cast, book your tickets now for this limited run!

About Something Rotten in Concert

Set in the 1590s, the show follows brothers Nigel and Nick Bottom, who live in the shadow of the Renaissance rockstar, also known as William Shakespeare. The brothers devise a plan to try to beat the bard once and for all. With the help of a prophet, the lesser-known Nostradamus, Nigel and Nick decide to write the world's first musical—a ridiculous notion where the actors just burst into song out of nowhere! And they dance too. For no reason! Absurd. An idea that sounds like it will never catch on…

Facts and Critical Acclaim

Something Rotten was nominated for 10 Tony awards, including Best Musical, when it opened on Broadway in 2015.

The show has achieved tremendous success internationally, spanning Karlstad, Sweden; Seoul, South Korea; Pilsen, Czech Republic; and Frankfurt, Germany.

Cast