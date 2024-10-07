Schërzo London Tickets

The hilarious show, Schërzo, brought to you by Slapstick is at Wilton’s Music Hall for a limited run. The show is set in a grand concert hall and things go hilariously wrong during what was supposed to be a sophisticated evening of classical music. Don’t miss out on the chance to see this show filled with buffoonery and classical music. Book now.

About Schërzo

Behold as a marble bust of Beethoven comes alive and challenges his fellow sculptures to a yodeling battle-royale! Clutch your chest as Schubert’s Erlkönig laments his dying son while prancing on a trampoline! Gasp in amazement as the ghost of George Gershwin accompanies a flotilla of rolling instruments. It’s Chaplin meets Tchaikovsky, Buster versus Bernstein, and Groucho Marx does Mozart, all rolled up into one raucous oeuvre that deftly mocks the “pomp” in Pomp and Circumstance. Släpstick presents Scherzö: an evening of classical music as you’ve never experienced before. Don’t call it a come Bach, it sure ain’t no symphony, and it’s SO not a sonata! Scherzö!

