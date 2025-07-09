Menu
    Sing Street Tickets at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

    Sing Street

    Break out the legwarmers for this joyful new musical.

    Important information

    Child policy
    Age Limit - 14+
    Running time
    TBC
    Performance dates
    8 July - 23 August 2025
    Access
    BSL Interpreted performance – 05 August 2025 – 7.30pm. Audio Described performance – 12 August 2025 – 7.30pm. Open Captioned performance – 14 August 2025 – 7.30pm.

    Next Available Performances of Sing Street

    July 2025 August 2025

