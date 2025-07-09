Sing Street Tickets

This joyful new musical, Sing Street is making it’s London debut at the Lyric Theatre Hammersmith for a limited run. Caught up in young love, the show embraces the thrills of falling in love, complete with an uplifting soundtrack celebrating the sounds of the 80s. Get ready to jam like it’s 1982 to this must-see new musical based on John Carney’s beloved coming-of-age film. Tickets are available now.

About Sing Street

The musical is set on the buzzy streets of Dublin in 1982, and follows Connor. Whilst his life seems to be turning upside down with his parents fighting his brother won’t leave the house and he’s not fitting in at his new Catholic school. His life takes an unexpected turn of events when Raphina, a mysterious girl who’s too cool for school and on the lookout for a modelling job. In an effort to impress, Conor hires her to star in a music video for his band. Only problem is he doesn’t have a band. Yet.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

“Sing Street will give you joy” – New York Magazine on New York Theatre Workshop’s 2019 production.

Director Rebecca Taichman won the 2017 Tony Award Best Direction of a Play Winner.

