Silence! The Musical Tickets

The infamous 20th-century horror film that left audiences feeling famously sheepish has been turned upside down for the highly-anticipated London debut of the unauthorized parody musical, *Silence! The Musical*. This adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film features singing serial killers, songs with unprintable titles, and a chorus of lambs. Book now to witness the eerie film retold in the only way it can be – as a musical. Ewe won't want to miss it.

About Silence! The Musical

The horror film has been given dance breaks and jazz hands in this hilarious retelling of Silence of the Lambs. Rookie FBI agent Clarice matches wits with the brilliant but insane Dr. Hannibal Lecter to catch the serial killer known as Buffalo Bill. Throughout the show, a chorus of singing lambs narrate the action through show tunes. Buffalo Bill gleefully dances a hoedown while kidnapping Catherine Martin, and even Dr. Lecter, as scary as ever, sings about the life he’d like to lead someday outside the prison walls.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

The film "The Silence of the Lambs" was the third film to win the "Big Five" at the Academy Awards, for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Silence the Musical! First premiered in 2005, since then it has received four awards including Outstanding Musical New York International Fringe Festival and Off Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical in 2012.

Silence! The Musical Cast

Lecter – Mark Oxtoby

Clarice – Pheobe Panaretos

Pembry – Tome Giles

Chilton – Matt Bond

Buffalo Bill – Jake Anthony

Crawford – Paul Ryan

Dream Hannibal – Sebastian Goffin

Ardelia – Jenay Naima

Catherine – Catherine Millsom

Dream Clarice – Nathalie Marrable