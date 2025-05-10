Shucked London tickets

Shucked, the Tony Award-winning musical comedy, is coming to Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre for a strictly limited 5-week run, and it’s guaranteed to be the cream of the crop! Book your tickets to the hilarious harvest musical now!

What is Shucked about?

‘Corn, yes, we said corn, Just as sure as the day that you were born.’

Shucked follows a young farmgirl who is on a mission to save her town. When the corn surrounding Cob Country starts to die, it's up to farmgirl Maizy (see what they did there?) to head out into the big city of Tampa and get help from “corn doctor” Gordy, who may not turn out to be all he seems to be… Soon it is not just the crop that’s under threat as a battle ensues for the heart and soil of the small town.

Including the knockout songs ‘Woman of the World’, ‘Somebody Will’ and ‘Independently Owned’, this Broadway hit about an unlikely hero, an unscrupulous con artist, and a battle for the heart and soil of a small town, is not to be missed.

Shucked will satisfy your appetite for great musical theatre!

In 2022, Shucked creative Shane McAnally became the most nominated songwriter in the history of the Country Music Awards. He’s a three-time Grammy Award winner and has written an incredible 48 number one songs!

Shucked creative, Robert Horn was nominated for, and won, his first Tony Award for the book of the Tootsie Broadway musical.

‘Shucked is just so damn funny the audience sits in a state of perpetual giggles’ - New York Post

‘Flat out hilarious’ - The Wall Street Journal

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 8+. Children under 4 will not be admitted to the venue.

Shucked Cast

Main Cast

Storyteller 1 - Monique Ashe-Palmer

- Monique Ashe-Palmer Grandpa - Jonathan Andrew Hume

- Jonathan Andrew Hume Beau - Ben Joyce

- Ben Joyce Maizy - Sophie McShera

- Sophie McShera Lulu - Georgina Onuorah

- Georgina Onuorah Peanut - Keith Ramsay

- Keith Ramsay Gordy - Matthew Seadon-Young

- Matthew Seadon-Young Storyteller 2 - Steven Webb

Shucked Creatives