The Showstoppers' Christmas Kids Show London Tickets

A festive improvised musical show for kids of all ages, from Olivier Award-winning West End improvisers, The Showstoppers. If your children could create their very own dream musical – where would they start? The Showstoppers’ Christmas Kids Show takes kids’ ideas and turns them into marvellous, musical adventures from scratch, in front of their very noses. Book your tickets today!

About The Showstoppers’ Christmas Kids Show

Together we’ll explore magical kingdoms as kids decide where the story is set, what happens next and who the characters are. Shaun the Sheep meets Dora at the North Pole? Done! PAW Patrol help Father Christmas deliver presents? No problem! Peppa Pig and Spiderman build a snowman? Of course! From their imaginations to the stage – everything is made up on the spot entirely from audience suggestions, but grown-ups take heed: we ONLY take suggestions from kids!

Get your Christmas holiday off to an hilarious start with The Showstoppers’ Christmas Kids Show! The Showstoppers - creators of Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and winners of the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment and Family Show - return to The Other Palace following their 2019 residency.

A Warning For Grownups

Children (and ONLY children!) are in charge in the grotto – no cheating please. Kids get to decide who our heroes are and what happens next in every single story. All they need to do is shout out their ideas and The Showstopper Elves will bring them to life, right there in front of their eyes. They can even join in! Completely different every time, The Showstoppers’ Christmas Kids Show! is the only family show you’ll need this Christmas.

