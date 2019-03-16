Menu
    Showstopper! The Improvised Musical Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    Important information

    Child policy
    12+
    Running time
    1 hour and 50 minutes with 20 minute interval
    Performance dates
    15 November 2021 - 12 December 2022
    Content
    The show is suitable for a family audience but please be aware as the show is improvised there may occasionally be more adult content.
    Venue Dispatch: Please note you will be contacted by the venue 24-48 hours before the performance with instructions on how to check-in and retrieve your e-ticket

    Nimax theatres respectfully ask audience members to wear a mask, except when eating or drinking or if customers are exempt.

    Mhairi Gibson

    16 March 19

    Fun, entertaining, engaging. The cast were so coordinated to form an unbelievably coherent storyline. Very intelligently performed. Particular moments were hilarious (e.g. Mamma Mia and Shakira references), memorable, and shocking how well the cast were able to hold back their own laughter.

    Arun Prakash

    16 March 19

    Great show. Very witty with likeable characters.

