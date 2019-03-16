Showstopper! The Improvised Musical tickets are now available for the Lyric Theatre 2021 run!

This new run of the incredible improvised musical comedy is coming to the **West End's Lyric Theatre** for a limited London season. Don’t miss your chance to see a new show every night.

After 12 years as a Edinburgh Fringe favourite, a much acclaimed West End run and an Olivier Award for Best Entertainment & Family show, The Showstoppers are undoubtedly the cream of the crop as far as improv is concerned. With 1000 unique performances under their belt, Showstoppers! The Improvised Musical is coming to London’s Lyric Theatre to do a limited run of one-night-only, made to order musical theatre.

Audience members put in suggestions for musical styles, show titles, settings and more and out comes a fully formed, completely unique singing, dancing and acting extravaganza night after night.

Do not miss your chance to be part of watching musical theatre come to life! Book tickets for Showstopper! The Improvised Musical now, the only show that’s different every time you see it, on purpose!

‘If this is what improv can do, you wonder why anyone bothers writing anything down.' The Times

'A success story that could run and run and never repeat itself.' Evening Standard

'Achingly funny…Worth seeing again and again.’ Time Out