Tickets for Scouts! The Musical now available!**

Scouts around the world have gathered for The Scout Games! When an intruder threatens to sabotage the whole competition its up to Joe and Ayesha to use all their scouting skills and more to save the day!

About Scouts! The Musical

The Stage Award-winning Gigglemug Theatre, whose previous works include Timpson: The Musical, RuneSical, The Bean Spillers return to The Other Palace with a new actor-musician led comedy musical for all the family in partnership with The Scouts. This musical will warm your heart featuring everything from hypnotic tango dance breaks to an all-out rock ballad between the Chief Scout and Mother Nature, his one true love! To be plain this show is just sheer fun!

The creatives of Scouts! The Musical

Gigglemug was established in 2018 by a group of Warwick University students with the aim to create entertainment that would leave audiences smiling. They are a resident theatre company at The Turbine Theatre in Battersea, which champions new musicals, and have a strong belief that comedy is about escapism and giving audiences the opportunity to enjoy something fresh and new. The book for the musical was written by Gigglemug’s Sam Cochrane and the musical score by former scout David Fallon.

Scouts! The Musical tickets are available now!

Pack up your kit bag, tighten up your woggle and book tickets for Scouts! The Musical today!