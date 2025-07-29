Saving Mozart London tickets

Playing a strictly limited 5-week run at The Other Palace, book official tickets to the UK premiere of Saving Mozart, starring Aimie Atkinson (SIX) and Jordan Luke Gage (Titanique).

About Saving Mozart

Saving Mozart is a bold new musical that reimagines the life of one of history’s most celebrated composers through the eyes of those who truly knew him. This electrifying production explores the untold story of Mozart not as a legend, but as a flawed, brilliant, and deeply human soul, shaped by the powerful women and complex relationships that defined his world.

From Nannerl, the sister whose talent lit the way, to Leopold, the father who demanded greatness, and Constanze, the wife who fought to preserve his legacy, Saving Mozart is a stirring portrait of genius, rebellion, and the music that refused to die. Fueled by raw emotion and unforgettable melodies, this is Mozart as you’ve never seen him before - intimate, unfiltered, and profoundly alive.

It's worth the applause!

Aimie Atkinson originated the role of Katherine Howard in the West End production of SIX. She also won the BBC Radio 2 ‘Voice of Musical Theatre’ Award

Jordan Luke Gage is a two-time WhatsOnStage Award nominee, and the winner of a West End Wilma Award.

Saving Mozart recently celebrated its world premiere earlier this year in Gmunden, Austria—just outside Mozart’s birthplace.

Saving Mozart cast

Nannerl - Aimie Atkinson

Mozart - Jack Chambers

Constanze - Erin Caldwell

Salieri - Jordan Luke Gage

Leopold - Douglas Hansell

Ensemble - Sveva Bartolini

Ensemble - Harriette Benazir-White

Ensemble - Corey Mitchell

Ensemble - Alfie Simmons

Saving Mozart creatives