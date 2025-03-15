Sabrage London tickets

Sabrage is a one-of-a-kind immersive experience that blends cabaret, burlesque, and circus performance. Book your official tickets today and raise a glass to an unforgettable night!

About Sabrage

SABRAGE | Verb | The ceremonial practice of opening a champagne bottle with a saber.

Set in the iconic Lafayette venue, known for its electric live music history, Sabrage brings a fresh and fizzing twist to the world of live entertainment.

Sensual and salacious, Sabrage draws on a rich history of cabaret and circus traditions. The finest acrobatic and cabaret talent from around the world are serving an intoxicating blend of vintage French glamour, high-end spectacle and titillating acts to infatuate, illuminate and inspire on a wild ride from sophistication to champagne fuelled ecstasy

It’s worth the applause

, the production company behind Sabrage, have toured their unique and world-renowned brand of opulent, cheeky, edge-of-your-seat theatre to 32 countries in the past 25 years. Sabrage is brought to life by a talented team of creatives, including director Scott Maidment , whose previous works - Blanc de Blanc, Cantina, and LIMBO - have wowed audiences around the world.

, whose previous works - Blanc de Blanc, Cantina, and LIMBO - have wowed audiences around the world. Lafayette is known for hosting world-renowned artists like Charli XCX, Beck, and Anne-Marie.

Please bear in mind

This immersive production is recommended for ages 16+.