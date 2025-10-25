Ruth London tickets
It was a sensational case that shook conventional 1950s Britain to its core. Now Ruth Ellis’s compelling story is brought to the stage as a powerful new musical. Playing a strictly limited run at Wilton’s Music Hall, book your official tickets to Ruth now.
About Ruth
The peroxide-blonde nightclub hostess who shot her violent, upper-class lover and became the last woman executed in Britain is at the heart of Ruth - a powerful new musical of passion, violence and justice.
Blending moody film-noir visuals with a haunting, emotional score, Ruth explores one woman’s fight against a patriarchal society - a story that still resonates in the #MeToo era.
From the smoky glamour of 1950s London nightclubs to the racetrack’s frenzy and the shadow of the gallows, Ruth follows her turbulent relationships: an abusive father, a devoted admirer, and the dangerous lover who sealed her fate.
And as her final hours count down, a mysterious stranger visits her cell - and her story takes one last, unexpected turn.
It’s worth the applause
- “A triumph”
- “Thrilling”
- “A memorable evening”
Please bear in mind
This production contains domestic violence, alcoholism, gunshots and death.
Ruth creatives
- Music - John Cameron, Francis Rockliff & James Reader
- Lyrics - Caroline Slocock & John Cameron
- Book - Caroline Slocock
- Director - Andy Morahan
- Designer - Nicolai Hart-Hansen