It was a sensational case that shook conventional 1950s Britain to its core. Now Ruth Ellis’s compelling story is brought to the stage as a powerful new musical. Playing a strictly limited run at Wilton’s Music Hall, book your official tickets to Ruth now.

About Ruth

The peroxide-blonde nightclub hostess who shot her violent, upper-class lover and became the last woman executed in Britain is at the heart of Ruth - a powerful new musical of passion, violence and justice.

Blending moody film-noir visuals with a haunting, emotional score, Ruth explores one woman’s fight against a patriarchal society - a story that still resonates in the #MeToo era.

From the smoky glamour of 1950s London nightclubs to the racetrack’s frenzy and the shadow of the gallows, Ruth follows her turbulent relationships: an abusive father, a devoted admirer, and the dangerous lover who sealed her fate.

And as her final hours count down, a mysterious stranger visits her cell - and her story takes one last, unexpected turn.

Please bear in mind

This production contains domestic violence, alcoholism, gunshots and death.

Ruth creatives