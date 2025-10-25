Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Ruth Tickets at the Wilton's Music Hall, London

    Ruth

    Sex. Class. Murder. The Ruth Ellis story had them all.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 12+.
    Running time
    2hrs 15mins
    Performance dates
    18 - 28 March 2026

    Next Available Performances of Ruth

    TODAY is 25th October 2025

    March 2026

    Tags:

    MusicalLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies