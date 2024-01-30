ROMY AND MICHELE The Musical Tickets

Based on the Touchstone film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion and the stage play Ladies’ Room written by Robin Schiff and produced by special arrangement with Barry Kemp, Peter Schneider, Lawrence Mark, and Stephen Soucy.

Pop culture’s most lovable and quotable best friends are back, and this time they’re bringing their misadventures to the stage in the new musical comedy ROMY AND MICHELE. For most of us, the idea of reliving high school is nothing short of a nightmare. That’s why if we ever do return, even for just one night, it has to be in style.

More About The Show

When Romy and Michele are invited to their 10-year reunion, they hatch an outrageous scheme to re-invent themselves and impress their former classmates. With an ’80s and ’90s pop-inspired score, ROMY AND MICHELE The Musical is an absolute feel-good joyride.

ROMY AND MICHELE The Musical Creatives

Written by the film’s screenwriter Robin Schiff Score - Gwendolyn Sanford and Brandon Jay Director - Kristin Hanggi Musical Director - Emily Marshall