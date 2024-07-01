Roles We’ll Never Play London Tickets

Roles We’ll Never Play is returning to London’s West End. This musical concert extravaganza from Tom Duern features your favourite theatrical stars performing in roles outside their typical casting bracket. The show has previously seen huge success at the Apollo and the Vaudeville. Book your tickets now for this must-see musical event, featuring jaw-dropping vocals and talent now!

About Roles We’ll Never Play

This must-see theatrical show, Roles We’ll Never Play, is back and will be captivating hearts with a talented cast of the biggest musical stars. Featuring all the iconic show-stopping songs from the biggest musicals in town, Tom Duern will be bringing the hit show to the West End for the sixth time. This is the chance to see your favorite stars take on the songs from the most unlikely roles they’ll probably never play.

Facts and critical acclaim

Tom Duern, has previously had concert experience, performing at the 25th Olivier Anniversary Concert.

Tom was part of the all male Pirates of Penzance at Wiltons Music Hall - London which was nominated for an ‘Offie’ in the Opera category.

Roles We'll Never Play Cast: