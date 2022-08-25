Ride returns to the West End in 2022

After its successful performances at the Garrick Theatre in 2021, Ride returns to London’s West End!

What is Ride about?

Ride is the extraordinary true story of a woman with large plans and an even larger imagination comes to life in Ride.

The year is 1895, and Annie Londonderry returns to America as the first woman to ever cycle around the globe.

She's a brave pioneer and wants to pitch her story to the New York World, but she can't do it alone. Luckily, she doesn't have to. Joined by secretary Martha Smith, they begin to share Annie's fantastical adventures. However, the cracks soon start to show and leave Annie in the position of confronting a past she wants to leave unexplored.

Ride cast and creatives

Ride comprises music and lyrics by Jack Williams and Freya Catrin Smith, who also wrote the book. In 2012, the pair formed Bottle Cap Theatre, which later produced the musical.

After its premiere at Vault Festival in 2020, Ride staged two performances at the Garrick Theatre in June 2021. It was presented as a semi-staged "public workshop production," sometimes with script in hand. The cast featured Gemma Sutton (Cilla) as Annie and Bronté Barbé (Call The Midwife) as Annie's secretary, Martha.

The musical features songs such as Across America, By My Side, Everybody Loves a Lie, Miles Away from Boston, On Board, Out of Time, Ride the Moment, Stranger, The Charmed Existence of Fred Rose, The Wager, World's Greatest Story, and the titular Ride.

The cast and creatives behind the 2022 West end return of Ride: A New Musical are yet to be announced.

Ride tickets are on sale now!

Ride: A New Musical takes to the stage at London's Charing Cross Theatre on 25th August and is set to run until 17th September 2022. Tickets will be in high demand, so don't delay! Book your London Ride musical tickets early to guarantee your seats!