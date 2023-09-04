Tickets for Rebecca are available now

Believing that she has found a new and perfect life in Mr Maxin De Winter, a young woman heads for settlement in a secluded Cornish estate, however, her future is filled with dark, conspicuous uncertainty. This chilling and accurate adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s iconic Gothic novel Rebecca will incite paranoia and adrenaline into those who dare to watch. Formed by two of the world's most successful German musical theatre composers, Rebecca reminds us that the ghosts of our past are ever-present and inescapable. Book your tickets for Rebecca today at Charing Cross Theatre!

The story of Rebecca

When the wealthy Maxin De Winter marries a young, unnamed woman, he brings the innocent new bride to his mysterious and remote Cornish estate, Manderley, where she is faced with the resentful presence of the peculiar housekeeper Mrs Danvers and is compared to the late Rebecca De Winter, who was killed in a horrific drowning accident. Although the old Mrs De Winter is gone, her presence looms over the manor - and it is as ominous as it is intense.

The cast and creatives of Rebecca

With an orchestra of 18, Rebecca is set to be directed by Alejandro Bonatto (Rita). The production has a new English translation by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Hampton, original book and lyrics by Michael Kunze. Music and orchestrations by Sylvester Levay. English book adaptation and English Lyrics by Christopher Hampton and Michael Kunze. Rebecca is based on the novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier.

Casting for Rebecca is yet to be announced.

Having sold over 3 million copies worldwide, the world-famous novel Rebecca was also turned into an iconic Alfred Hitchcock motion picture in 1940, where it was nominated for 11 Oscars.