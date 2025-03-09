Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Tickets

Pretty Guardian Sailor is making its London debut at Koko for a limited run! Based on the beloved TV series, this thrilling new show will transport you into the magical world of Pretty Guardian Sailor, featuring a spectacular sci-fi experience and songs from the iconic soundtrack. Celebrating themes of friendship, love, and camaraderie, the show brings your favorite characters back to life on stage. Don’t miss your chance to witness this unforgettable performance. Book your tickets now.

About Pretty Guardian Moon Sailor

This groundbreaking new musical uses cutting-edge technology to create a 2.5D experience. Immerse yourself in the world of Pretty Guardian Sailor as the show follows a high school student on her journey to becoming a heroine. As she embraces her destiny, she transforms into a superhero, determined to save the world while forging bonds with fellow superheroes. With spectacular effects, incredible storytelling, and powerful music, this is a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

It's worth the applause

Based on Sailor Moon, the manga has sold over 46 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time.

Please Bear In Mind

Children under 10 are not permitted and children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cast