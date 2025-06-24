Potty the Plant London tickets

The Edinburgh Fringe hit transfers to the capital! Don’t miss this charmingly dark, whimsically adult, joyously subversive, musical delight!

About Potty the Plant

Joyously subversive and a musical delight, Potty is a singing, talking, tap dancing, potted plant - and they’ll leaf you in stitches!

When mysterious events begin to occur at Little Boo Boo’s General Hospital, a ragtag bunch of dysfunctional nurses must pull together to save the day. What could be happening to all the missing children? Will the beautiful Miss Lacey ever find true love? Is there more to the nasty-looking Dr. Acula then meets the eye?

It’s worth the applause!

“Brilliantly witty” - The Independent

“Filled with laugh-out-loud moments” - Broadway Baby

“An hour of ridiculous, musical fun” - Broadway World

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 16+

Potty the Plant creatives