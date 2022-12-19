Tickets for Pop Princesses are available now

It's the most enchanting show in all of the land! Pop Princesses follows four extravagant princesses on the road to pop superstardom. This wonderful children's pop concert is bringing all the glitz and glamour to London's The Other Palace. With a variety of modern euphoric pop classics, Pop Princesses will have you singing and dancing all night long. Book your tickets today!

The Pop Princesses are an epic girlgroup

This musical extravaganza features four fabulous fairytale princesses who love to sing for all the kingdoms to hear. They are glamorous, they are giddy and they’ll outsing anyone! These princesses of pop are a supergroup, who will be soundtracking all of your favourite hits from beloved pop artists, such as Little Mix, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Meghan Trainor and internet sensation JoJo Siwa! You can also dance along to all of your favourite songs from the movies and musicals. Don’t miss out on the fun!

The creatives of Pop Princesses

Pop Princesses is provided to you by Sweeney Entertainments, Sweeney Entertainments has provided top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over fifteen years and continues to go from strength to strength every year.

Julie Sweeney and Peter Sweeney have been providing top-quality touring shows for theatre and corporate events for over fifteen years.

“As former performers, our wealth of experience and knowledge both on and off the stage enables us to fully understand the requirements and expectations of both the artists and the venues.” They said.

Further creatives and casting information for Pop Princesses is yet to be announced.

Pop Princesses tickets are available now

Sing along to a list of sensational pop classics as these princesses of pop sing their hearts out! Want to see what it takes to be a Pop Princess? Book tickets for Pop Princesses today!