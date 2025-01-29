Play On! London Tickets

Journey to 1940s Harlem for a stylish retelling of Shakespeare’s comedy, Twelfth Night. Fusing a thrilling score from Duke Ellington with electric street dance, Vy, a female musician tries to make it in a man’s world. Directed by Michael Buffong (All My Sons), get ready to be transported to the jazz scene of New York’s Cotton Club. Book your tickets now!

What is Play On! about?

What does it take for a woman to make it in a man’s world?

Meet Vy, a talented songwriter looking to make it big in the smoky jazz clubs of Harlen. However, her dreams are quickly brought crashing down to earth when she learns from her uncle, Jester, that women will never be taken seriously in a man’s world. Like many pioneering heroes before her, she refuses to accept defeat. Through gender fluid cunning, Vy meets club owner The Duke and his sensational nightclub singer Lady Liv. Soon she is swept up in a syncopated symphony of melodies, mistaken identities and romance, but who will come out on top?

Please bear in mind

This production is recommended for ages 12+.

Facts and critical acclaim

Duke Ellington received a posthumous Pulitzer Prize Special Award for music in 1999, and won a staggering 13 Grammy awards over the course of his three decade long career. He received a 14th Grammy after his death for the Best Historical Album.

Playwright, Cheryl L.West is the recipient of the American Alliance For Theatre & Education Distinguished Play Award, Charlotte B. Chorpenning Playwright Award and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize.

is the recipient of the American Alliance For Theatre & Education Distinguished Play Award, Charlotte B. Chorpenning Playwright Award and Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Director Michael Buffong was named one of Creative Review's 50 Creative Leaders, and has been the artistic director of Talawa Theatre Company since 2011.

Play On! creatives

Conceived by - Sheldon Epps

- Sheldon Epps Book - Cheryl L.West

- Cheryl L.West Director - Michael Buffong

- Michael Buffong Music - Duke Ellington

Play On! cast

Cast to be announced.