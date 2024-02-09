Plastered Tickets London

Another little shop, another big problem. At a ‘50s San Francisco coffee house, a struggling beatnik sculptor accidentally creates a new style of art that thrusts him into fame and fortune as trouble mounts … in this twisted killer comedy musical inspired by an outrageous Roger Corman flick!

About The Show

Directed by Broadway legend Jerry Zaks (Mrs. Doubtfire), Plastered is Sweeney Todd meets Little Shop meets Avenue Q. Emmy-winner Randy Rogel (“Animaniacs”) serves up a delightfully devious score that tells the tale of the infamous exploits of a serial sculptor!

Plastered Creatives