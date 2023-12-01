Menu
    Peter Pan Tickets at the Rose Theatre Kingston, Kingston

    Peter Pan

    Travel to Neverland with Peter Pan and friends in the high-flying adventures of Peter Pan!

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is suitable for ages 5+. Younger ages are welcome at parental discretion.
    Running time
    2 hours including an interval.
    Performance dates
    1 December 2023 - 7 January 2024
    Special notice

    Please note, all children over the age of 18 months require their own ticket.

    MusicalFamily FriendlyChristmasChildrenLimited RunOff West End Theatre

