Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical in Concert Tickets at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London

    Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical in Concert

    Celebrate one of the founding fathers of rock and roll.

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for 15+
    Running time
    1hr 30mins
    Performance dates
    11 October 2025
    Content
    Contains strong racially explicit language, themes and content.

    Next Available Performances of Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical in Concert

    TODAY is 28th August 2025

    October 2025

    Tags:

    MusicalConcerts TicketsLimited Run TicketsSouthbank Centre TicketsOff West End Theatre

    We use cookies