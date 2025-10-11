Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical in Concert London tickets

Celebrate one of the founding fathers of rock and roll, Lloyd Price, in this concert celebration. Playing at the Queen Elizabeth Hall for one night only, book your official tickets today!

About Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical in Concert

Coming from the deep south to appearing in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Lloyd Price has changed the sound of a generation.

From being born and bred in Louisiana and raised in the tense, harsh and oppressive realities of segregation, Lloyd Price defied all odds with his undeniable talent to become one of the founding fathers of Rock and Roll. Producing iconic hits like ‘Personality’, ‘Lawdy Miss Clawdy’ and ‘Stagger Lee’ didn’t just shock the charts – they destroyed boundaries.

Price’s music transcended race, inspired generations and reshaped pop culture, being recorded by music legends like Amy Winehouse, Elvis Presley, Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney and leading him to be rightfully inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998.

Now, following its critically acclaimed run in Chicago, Personality takes centre stage in Queen Elizabeth Hall.

Cedric Neal will be embodying this musical idol. Cedric is also known for his portrayal of Hermes in Hades Town.

Book is written by B. Jeffrey Madoff, based on extensive conversations with Lloyd Price and his musical impact.

