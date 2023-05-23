Menu
    Oubliette Tickets at the Other Palace Studio, London

    Oubliette

    Reality slips to fantasy in this historically inaccurate, and weirdly gay musical drama

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 16+
    Running time
    1 hour 20 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    23 - 28 May 2023
    Content
    This production features death and/or dying, flashing images, torture, strong language & sexual references.

    Next Available Performances of Oubliette

    TODAY is 11th May 2023

    May 2023

    Tags:

    Musical

