Oscar at The Crown London tickets

The underground cult sensation that lit up New York’s nightlife scene has landed in London. Oscar at The Crown is an electrifying immersive musical that mashes up pop culture, political rebellion, and the timeless wit of Oscar Wilde - all set in a neon-drenched post-apocalyptic future. Experience the party at a custom-built bunker in Tottenham Court Road.

About Oscar at The Crown

The end of the world has come, and what remains is a bunker pulsing with music, sequins, and the legacy of one of history’s greatest outsiders: Oscar Wilde. In this immersive, high-energy production, a group of exiles worship Wilde as the ultimate icon of individuality, queerness, and survival.

Part nightclub, part concert, and part theatre, Oscar at The Crown is a celebration of identity, resistance, and glam under pressure. This immersive show invites the audience into a wild, glitter-streaked rebellion where reality TV and classic literature collide.

Why see Oscar at The Crown?

Featuring an original score by Andrew Barret Cox - renowned for his work with RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty - the production is a bold and unapologetic tribute to queer culture and radical self-expression.

Staged in a purpose-built venue that blurs the lines between audience and cast, this show is more than theatre - it’s a movement. If you’re looking for a night of unforgettable music, subversive storytelling, and glitter-soaked empowerment, this is the show for you.

Oscar at The Crown facts and critical acclaim

Performed in a custom-built bunker near Tottenham Court Road

Oscar and the Crown completely sold-out it’s New York run and was a Edinburgh Fringe smash-hit

Oscar at The Crown cast

Oscar Wilde - Mark Mauriello

- Mark Mauriello Constance Lloyd - Elizabeth Chalmers

- Elizabeth Chalmers Lord Alfred “Bosie” Douglas - Zak Marx

- Zak Marx Vickie - Zofia Weretka

- Zofia Weretka Ramona - Elinor Morris

- Elinor Morris Sonja - Luke Farrugia

Oscar at The Crown creatives

Director - Shira Milikowsky

- Shira Milikowsky Music, Lyrics and Choreographer - Andrew Barret Cox

- Andrew Barret Cox Music Production - Gary Hickenson

- Gary Hickenson Set and Lighting Design - Andrew Exeter

- Andrew Exeter Sound Design - Dan Samson

- Dan Samson Video Design - Nina Dunn

Oscar and the Crown ticket types

General Admission

Access to the best party in town!

IT Girl (Dancefloor VIP)

Enjoy priority entry which enables you to jump the queue on arrival and receive a complimentary coat check. Dancefloor VIP Ticket Holders also receive a complimentary ‘special shot’*

Icon (Table VIP)

Enjoy all the benefits of the IT Girl package alongside a cocktail on arrival with a seat before, during and after the performance in our dedicated VIP area with table service. Table VIP ticket holders also receive an exclusive wristband and a post-show photo opportunity with the cast.