Please sir, can we have more Oliver! in London?

A beloved gem among British musicals, Oliver! is a spirited tale that follows young orphan Oliver's journey of mistreatment, deception, and abduction by an array of grotesque people before he eventually finds solace with his grandfather.

Debuting in the heart of the West End on June 30, 1960, Oliver! ran for a remarkable 2,618 performances. Its Broadway premiere at the Imperial Theatre on January 6, 1963, ran for 774 performances. The musical was later resurrected in London during 1977, 1994, and 2009, alongside a 2011 UK tour.

When did Oliver! last play in London's West End?

A revival of the 1994 Palladium production opened in London's West End on January 14, 2009. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, directed by Rupert Goold, and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, the revival retained Anthony Ward's scenic and costume designs. Orchestrator William David Brohn revised musical arrangements, adding new dance arrangements for "Consider Yourself" and "Who Will Buy?" as well as new curtain call music.

The show opened with the workhouse children singing "Food, Glorious Food". Rowan Atkinson played Fagin, joined by Burn Gorman as Bill Sikes and three actors as Oliver. Jodie Prenger and Tamsin Carroll shared the role of Nancy.

The revival received Olivier Award nominations, and its cast changed over time. Rowan Atkinson fell ill and was temporarily replaced by Russ Abbot. Omid Djalili, Griff Rhys Jones, and Steven Hartley took on Fagin and Bill Sikes roles. Kerry Ellis became Nancy, with other cast changes. Ron Moody, the original Fagin, appeared for the 50th Anniversary. The revival closed on January 8, 2011, succeeded by Shrek The Musical.

What is the story of Oliver! about?

Oliver! is set in the gritty alleys of Victorian London and follows the adventures of a poor orphan named Oliver Twist. Motivated by a daring request for more nourishment at the dire workhouse he calls home, Oliver finds himself caught in a world of pickpockets and cunning thieves. His escapades send him face to face with The Artful Dodger, a young but streetwise boy who introduces him to the enigmatic and ominous Fagin, a criminal (and masterful thief) who imparts the art of theft to young boys under his sway.

Oliver! London tickets are always a hit!

Consider yourself at home with the cherished story of Oliver Twist! Whilst there's no plan for a revival of Oliver! in London's West End as of yet, keep your eyes peeled for updates on our website and news section!