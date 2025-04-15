Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Nerds Tickets at the Other Palace Studio, London

    Nerds

    Discover the (internet) connection between Bill Gates and Steve Jobs

    Important information

    Child policy
    This production is recommended for ages 14+
    Running time
    1 hour 10 minutes (no interval)
    Performance dates
    15 - 17 April 2025

    Next Available Performances of Nerds

    TODAY is 24th March 2025

    April 2025

    Tags:

    MusicalComedy TicketsLimited Run TicketsOff West End Theatre Tickets

    We use cookies