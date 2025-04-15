Nerds Tickets

What do you get when you combine two tech geniuses? Nerds. This hilarious new comedy musical is coming to The Other Palace this April for a limited run. It reinvents the power dynamic between two of the most impactful men in the modern digital world. Complete with showstopping music and dance, this is a comedy musical of the digital age. Don’t miss out, byte your tickets now!

About Nerds

The new musical comedy dives into the deeper connection (and no, not just the Bluetooth kind) between two of the most iconic inventors of the digital age. Witness the geniuses behind the tech revolution like never before, as Bill Gates, the mastermind behind Microsoft, meets Steve Jobs, the innovator of the smartphone. The show chronicles their journeys from humble garage beginnings to shaping the world as we know it. Watch as these two trailblazers clash, create, and rise to greatness. Whether you’re a tech aficionado or just in it for the laughs, this high-energy production will leave you inspired, entertained, and ready to embrace the inner nerd in all of us.

Facts and Critical Acclaim

This limited run show is being performed as part of MTFestUK

The musical debuted at the 2005 New York Musical Theatre Festival and later ran at the Philadelphia Theatre Company in 2007, where it won Barrymore Awards for Outstanding Original Music and Outstanding New Play

Nerds Creatives